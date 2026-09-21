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  • /Maruti Dzire, Baleno and Swift CNG AMT prices out - Check full list

Maruti Dzire, Baleno and Swift CNG AMT prices out - Check full list

Under the hood, all three use Maruti's Z12E engine, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder unit that makes 70hp and 102Nm on CNG.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 06:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 06:07 PM IST
Maruti Dzire, Baleno and Swift CNG AMT prices out - Check full list
Image Credit: Maruti Dzire, Baleno and Swift CNG AMT prices out - Check full list

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Maruti Dzire, Baleno and Swift CNG AMT prices out - Check full list
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