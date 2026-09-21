/Maruti Dzire, Baleno and Swift CNG AMT prices out - Check full list

Maruti Suzuki has finally announced full pricing for the CNG AMT versions of the Dzire, Baleno and Swift. The Dzire CNG starts at Rs 8.53 lakh, the Baleno CNG at Rs 8.32 lakh, and the Swift at Rs 7.92 lakh, all ex-showroom. Until now, Tata Motors was the only company selling CNG cars with an automatic gearbox option. Maruti has just broken that streak.
If you compare these to the manual CNG versions, the Dzire and Swift cost Rs 35,000 more, while the Baleno costs Rs 40,000 more. Compare them instead to the petrol AMT variants, and the gap widens further. You'll pay an extra Rs 81,000 for the Dzire, Rs 79,500 for the Baleno, and Rs 82,500 for the Swift.
Maruti Dzire CNG AMT prices (ex-showroom)
VXi- 8.53 lakh
ZXi- 9.53 lakh
Maruti Swift CNG AMT prices (ex-showroom)
VXi- 7.92 lakh
VXi (O)- 8.18 lakh
ZXi- 8.86 lakh
Maruti Baleno CNG AMT prices (ex-showroom)
Delta- 8.32 lakh
Zeta- 9.32 lakh
What’s different?
Honestly, not much beyond the gearbox. Just like their manual siblings, these CNG AMT models get a reworked suspension to deal with the added weight of the CNG tank. You also get a fuel switch and a CNG fuel-level indicator, standard stuff for any CNG car.
Under the hood, all three use Maruti's Z12E engine, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder unit that makes 70hp and 102Nm on CNG. Interestingly, the AMT versions actually return better mileage than their manual counterparts. The Dzire and Swift CNG claim 36.47km/kg, while the Baleno CNG claims 34.47km/kg.
There's one catch, though. Unlike the Victoris and Brezza, which mount their CNG tanks under the floor, the Dzire, Baleno and Swift keep theirs inside the boot, along with the spare wheel. That eats up almost all your usable boot space. This puts these cars at a disadvantage against rivals like the Tata Tigor, Altroz and Tiago CNG AMTs, which use dual-cylinder tanks and manage to keep some boot space free.
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