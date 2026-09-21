/Maruti Dzire, Baleno and Swift CNG AMT prices out - Check full list

There's one catch, though. Unlike the Victoris and Brezza, which mount their CNG tanks under the floor, the Dzire, Baleno and Swift keep theirs inside the boot, along with the spare wheel. That eats up almost all your usable boot space. This puts these cars at a disadvantage against rivals like the Tata Tigor, Altroz and Tiago CNG AMTs, which use dual-cylinder tanks and manage to keep some boot space free.