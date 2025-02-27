Maruti e Vitara Crash Test Images LEAKED: Will It Get A 5-Star Rating Like Dzire? Here’s What We Know!

Maruti e Vitara Crash Test: Maruti Suzuki is set to launch its first all-electric vehicle, the e Vitara, in India next month. It was first unveiled at EICMA 2024 in November and later showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, held in January this year. Now, ahead of its official launch, crash test images of the e Vitara have surfaced on the internet.

These images show the e Vitara undergoing safety tests, but reports suggest that these are internal crash tests conducted by Maruti Suzuki rather than evaluations by Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP. Maruti has been focusing on improving safety across its lineup. Recently, the new fourth-gen Dzire, launched in November 2024, became the first Maruti car to get a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

If tested by Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP, the e Vitara is expected to perform well since it will also be sold in international markets, including Japan and Europe. Maruti Suzuki announced that India will be the production hub for e Vitara, which will be exported to other markets.

In terms of safety features, the e Vitara gets seven airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, electronic parking brake (EPB), AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System), a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors. It is also the first Maruti model to offer Level 2 ADAS, which includes features like automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and more.

The e Vitara is the first model built on the Heartect-e platform and will offer two battery pack options - 49kWh and 61kWh. While the 49 kWh variant will be exclusively available in 2WD, the 61 kWh option will feature both 2WD with a single motor and AWD with twin motors.