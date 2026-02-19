Advertisement
Maruti e Vitara full price list out: Top-end variant costs Rs 20.01 lakh

Maruti e Vitara: Maruti Suzuki has finally revealed the complete price list of its first electric SUV, the e Vitara. Prices range from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 10:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Maruti e Vitara full price list out: Top-end variant costs Rs 20.01 lakhImage Source- Zee News

Maruti e Vitara full price list: Maruti Suzuki has finally revealed the full price list of its first electric SUV, the e Vitara. Prices range from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV offers two battery pack options across three trims. The entry-level Delta trim gets the smaller 49kWh battery. The higher Zeta and Alpha trims are offered with the larger 61kWh battery pack.

Battery-as-a-Service

The e Vitara is also available with a Battery-as-a-Service option. Here, buyers pay a rental charge for the battery based on the kms driven. The cost is Rs 3.99 per km for the 49kWh pack and Rs 4.39 per km for the 61kWh pack. A 7.4kW AC charger comes complimentary with the SUV.

Prices without baas

Delta- Rs 15.99 lakh
Zeta- Rs 17.49 lakh
Alpha- Rs 19.79 lakh
Alpha dual-tone- Rs 20.01 lakh

Prices with baas

Delta- Rs 10.99 lakh + Rs 3.99 per km
Zeta- Rs 11.99 lakh + Rs 4.39 per km
Alpha- Rs 14.29 lakh + Rs 4.39 per km
Alpha dual-tone- Rs 14.51 lakh + Rs 4.39 per km

All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom. 

Warranty 

On the warranty front, the battery gets an 8-year or 1,60,000km cover. The vehicle itself comes with a standard 3-year warranty. Buyers can also opt for a 5-year extended warranty at an extra cost. An assured buyback plan is available too, with 60 percent value after 3 years/45,000km and 50 percent after 4 years/60,000km.

Deliveries

Deliveries have already started but supply may stay tight till around July. This is because India is the global manufacturing hub for the e Vitara. The Gujarat plant also produces other high-demand models like the Fronx, which limits production capacity for the e Vitara. However, the carmaker says it is balancing exports and domestic demand to keep waiting periods under control. Production is expected to ramp up in the second half of the year.

Rivals

With this launch, Maruti Suzuki officially enters the midsize electric SUV segment. The pricing does not undercut all rivals. It is costlier than the Vinfast VF6 and MG Windsor, but cheaper than the Hyundai Creta Electric and Mahindra BE 6.

Battery and motor 

The e Vitara with a 49kWh battery producing 144hp offers a claimed range of 440km. The larger 61kWh pack produces 174hp and offers a claimed range of 543km. Both versions deliver 189Nm torque and use a front-wheel-drive setup. 

Charging from 10 to 80 percent with a 7.4kW charger takes about 6.5 hours for the smaller battery and 9 hours for the bigger one.

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

