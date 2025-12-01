Maruti e Vitara Launching Tomorrow - Expected Price, Features, Range And More

Maruti e Vitara: The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is finally ready to launch in India tomorrow, 2 December 2025. The electric SUV is exclusively manufactured at Maruti’s Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, and nearly 7,000 units have already been shipped to international markets. Once on sale, the e Vitara will take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6 and the upcoming Tata Sierra EV.

Maruti will announce the official price, variants and features at the launch event. However, the new electric SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). For comparison, most competitors in this segment currently sit in the Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh range.

Maruti e Vitara Expected Features

10.25-inch infotainment

10.25-inch instrument cluster

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Wireless phone charger

Two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel

Single-zone auto climate control

Ventilated front seats

10-way power adjustable driver’s seat

Reclining and split (60:40) rear seats

Rectangular AC vents with brushed silver surrounds

3 drive modes

7 airbags

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

360-degree camera

Level-2 ADAS

Charging port on the front left fender

C-pillar-mounted rear door handle

The e Vitara will follow the global model and offer two battery options - 49kWh and 61kWh. Both versions will use a front-mounted electric motor. Maruti will also offer a dual-motor, AWD model, but that version will come only with the larger 61kWh battery and is likely to arrive later.

According to media reports, the 49kWh model with front-wheel drive will produce 144bhp and deliver a claimed range of 344km. The bigger 61kWh version will come in FWD and AWD options. The FWD version makes 174bhp with a range of 428km, while the AWD variant produces 184bhp and delivers a range of 394km on the WLTP cycle.