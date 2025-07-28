Maruti Escudo SUV Launching Sept 3 - Bigger, Safer And More Affordable Than Grand Vitara?

New Maruti Escudo Vs Grand Vitara: Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch a brand-new midsize SUV, the Maruti Escudo, in India on 3rd September 2025. The Escudo will compete with popular SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and other models in the segment. While the company hasn’t revealed much yet, some media reports have provided a fair idea of what to expect. Even though it’s based on the Grand Vitara, the Escudo will have several noticeable differences.

New Maruti Escudo Vs Grand Vitara: Expected Differences

1. Sold via Arena, Not Nexa

Unlike the Grand Vitara, which is sold through Maruti’s premium Nexa dealerships, the Escudo will be sold via the Arena network. This strategy is similar to how the Ertiga (Arena) and XL6 (Nexa) are positioned. The Escudo is likely to be the most expensive car ever sold via Arena showrooms.

2. More Affordable Than Grand Vitara

Despite being the most expensive Arena model, the Escudo will sit just below the Grand Vitara in terms of pricing, offering buyers a slightly more budget-friendly option in the midsize SUV segment. However, some of its higher variants might have prices similar to select Grand Vitara and Brezza models.

3. Slightly Bigger Dimensions

Reports suggest that the Escudo could be a bit longer than the Grand Vitara, which is 4,345mm long. It may also offer more boot space than its sibling. However, similar to the Grand Vitara, the Escudo will also feature a 5-seater layout.

4. No Strong Hybrid

The Escudo is likely to get the same 1.5L petrol engine (104bhp) and CNG powertrain (88bhp) used in the Grand Vitara. However, there’s no confirmation yet on whether the 116bhp strong hybrid will be available. Rumours say the strong hybrid won’t be offered to achieve competitive pricing and maintain a clear difference between the Arena and Nexa product lineup.

5. ADAS

The Escudo might get Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), which isn’t available in the Grand Vitara. That could give it a big edge in the safety and tech department. Apart from that, the cabin design and features are expected to stay largely unchanged.