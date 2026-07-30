After the Brezza facelift, Maruti Suzuki is now getting ready to update the Fronx. The changes would be subtle, both inside and out. Maruti hasn't confirmed launch details yet, but the number of spy shots popping up suggests the 2026 Fronx facelift is close to its official debut. Several spy images and videos have already given away most of what's changing. Here's what we know so far.
Spy shots point to a redesigned front grille with U-shaped elements. On turbo-petrol variants, the connecting piece will come in gunmetal grey instead of the usual silver, with a red accent running through it. The front bumper gets a refresh too, with a sportier-looking silver skid plate. Expect new alloy wheel designs and a slightly reworked rear as well.
Several test mules have been caught with a radar sensor placed just below the Suzuki badge up front. That's a strong sign the Fronx is getting ADAS. It's likely to get Level 2 ADAS, which could bring features like lane change assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking.
Inside, expect new upholstery and trim, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof. Most of the existing features should carry over, including the wireless charger, head-up display, Suzuki's connected car tech, rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, and the 360-degree camera.
Mechanically, it is expected to remain unchanged. The updated Fronx will continue with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol, along with the same transmission choices as before. The launch is expected towards the end of 2026.
Reports suggest a hybrid variant will join the Fronx lineup in 2027. This will be a big deal for Maruti, since it will mark the debut of the company's first in-house strong hybrid system, codenamed HEV. This same powertrain is expected to eventually power other popular Maruti models too. It's said to be very fuel efficient, with mileage figures expected to touch 35kmpl.
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