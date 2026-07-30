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Maruti Fronx facelift likely to launch soon: Here's everything we know so far

After the Brezza facelift, Maruti Suzuki is now getting ready to update the Fronx. The changes would be subtle, both inside and out. 

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 08:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
Maruti Fronx facelift likely to launch soon: Here's everything we know so far
Image Credit: Maruti Fronx facelift likely to launch soon: Here's everything we know so far

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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