Maruti Fronx Flex-Fuel SUV Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut - Details

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex-Fuel SUV: The Maruti Suzuki Fronx flex fuel version is ready to make its global debut at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, which will be held from October 29 to November 9, 2025. Ahead of its official showcase, Maruti Suzuki has shared the first image of the upcoming model, revealing some unique design touches and sporty graphics. While the overall look and shape of the Fronx flex fuel stay the same as its petrol-powered version, there are a few visual changes that make it stand out.

The car sports yellow graphics and stickers on the bonnet, doors, and sides. The crossover continues to feature split headlamps, chrome accents, 17-inch black multi-spoke alloy wheels, and sporty bumpers with faux skid plates. The rising waistline, thick cladding, and sloping roofline further enhance its bold SUV stance.

Maruti Suzuki hasn’t yet revealed the engine details for the Fronx flex fuel. However, the company's 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines are already compatible with flex fuel, so one of these is expected to power the upcoming model.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The carmaker has also confirmed that its first flex fuel vehicle (FFV) will arrive in India by March 2026. It could either be the WagonR flex fuel (previously showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo) or this Fronx flex fuel.

Apart from the flex fuel model, Maruti Suzuki is also working on a strong hybrid version of the Fronx. This setup will be developed in-house and will offer high fuel efficiency at a lower cost than Toyota’s Atkinson-cycle hybrid system.

Reports suggest that this new hybrid system could deliver over 35kmpl, making it one of the most efficient in its segment. The carmaker will likely use the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine for this hybrid setup.

Recently, a test mule of the Fronx hybrid was spotted on Indian roads. The prototype had LiDAR sensors, indicating the presence of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) features. It also carried a ‘hybrid’ badge, while the rest of the design looked identical to the standard Fronx.