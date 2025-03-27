Maruti, Hyundai, Tata & Mahindra’s Upcoming SUVs In 2025 – THIS One May Offer 35+ Kmpl Mileage

Maruti, Hyundai, Tata & Mahindra’s Upcoming SUVs: The year 2025 is going to be exciting as India's top automakers – Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra – are set to launch some highly anticipated SUVs, including Fronx Hybrid, new-gen Venue, Harrier EV and XEV 7e, respectively. Let’s take a look at them.

Maruti Fronx Hybrid

It is one of the much-awaited SUVs in 2025 as it is expected to debut Maruti Suzuki’s in-house developed strong hybrid powertrain. According to the media reports, the Fronx Hybrid will get a new Z-Series petrol engine, borrowed from the Swift, paired with a battery and electric motor to form a strong hybrid setup, delivering an expected fuel efficiency of over 35kmpl.

New-Gen Hyundai Venue

It is set to receive a generation change towards the end of 2025. According to the spy images, it might come with a heavily revised front fascia and a slightly more upmarket interior for an elevated experience. It might get some new features like ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera. However, the engine-gearbox combinations are likely to be the same.

Tata Harrier EV

Recently, showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, the Tata Harrier EV is built on the Acti.ev platform and is expected to feature multiple battery pack options. It looks almost the same as its ICE counterpart with some EV-specific elements like a closed-off grille, aerodynamic alloy wheels, and EV badges. The SUVs will get the AWD (all-wheel drive) system.

Mahindra XEV 7e

Mahindra plans to introduce the XEV 7e, an electric version of XUV700, towards the end of 2025. It might get two battery pack options – 59kWh and 79kWh – offering a claimed maximum range of over 600km. Higher variants could also get an AWD option. Key features might include three screens, a VisionX HUD, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Level 2 ADAS, and more.