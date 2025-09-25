Maruti Invicto Gets 5-Star Safety Rating In BNCAP Crash Test - Details

Maruti Invicto BNCAP Safety Rating: Maruti Suzuki Invicto secured the highest 5-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) crash test. The Invicto showed excellent protection for both adults and children. The MPV scored 30.43 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, it managed 14.43 out of 16, while in the side movable deformable barrier test, it scored a full 16 out of 16.

In Child Occupant Protection (COP), the Invicto scored 45 out of 49 points. The MPV offers ISOFIX anchorages as standard, making child seat installation safe and simple. It also achieved the maximum dynamic score of 24 out of 24 in tests with child dummies representing 18-month and 3-year-old passengers.

With these scores, the Invicto further proves that family cars in India are becoming safer. The crash-tested variants were the Alpha+ 7-seater and Zeta+ 8-seater versions of the Invicto. Both belong to the strong hybrid 2.0-litre CVT lineup. The car tested weighed 1,946 kg and was manufactured in India.

On the equipment front, the Invicto comes with 6 airbags (frontal and side head curtain), seat belt reminder for all passengers, electronic parking brake with auto hold, ABS with EBD, ESP with hill hold assist, front and rear disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree view camera and more.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "We are honoured to receive the prestigious 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP assessment for our premium Strong Hybrid UV, INVICTO. Bharat NCAP has ushered world-class testing protocols in India, empowering customers to make informed choices."

He further said, "I am pleased to share that Maruti Suzuki offers 6 airbags as standard in 15 models across 157 variants. These include entry segment models like Alto K10, Celerio; hatchbacks like Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, SUVs like Brezza, VICTORIS, Grand Vitara, Jimny, FRONX, and models like Dzire, XL6, Ertiga, Eeco PV and INVICTO."