Maruti Launches 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG With 6 Airbags As Standard - Details

2025 Maruti Grand Vitara S-CNG: Maruti Suzuki, India's leading carmaker, launched the 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG in two variants - Delta CNG and Zeta CNG - priced at Rs 13.48 lakh and 15.62 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

Official Statement

Commenting on the launch, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The new 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG offers a range of new convenience & safety alongside the introduction of 6 airbags as standard."

"We are confident that the new Grand Vitara S-CNG will continue to win the hearts of customers with its robust safety and commendable efficiency," he added. The new Grand Vitara S-CNG gets 6 airbags as standard.

2025 Maruti Grand Vitara S-CNG Features

The other safety features include electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), front and rear disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat restraint system, and more.

The 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG also offers an auto-purify with PM 2.5 display, 9 9-inch display with wireless connectivity and steering-mounted audio controls, TPMS, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a rear view camera.

It also gets a wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats, automatic AC, rear AC vents, keyless entry with engine push start/stop button, auto-folding ORVMs, Suzuki Connect, and more.

2025 Maruti Grand Vitara S-CNG Engine

It is powered by the 1.5-litre, K-series, dual jet, dual VVT engine, offering a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg. In CNG mode, it produces 87.8PS at 5500 rpm and 121.5 Nm at 4200 rpm.

2025 Maruti Grand Vitara Prices

The complete Grand Vitara lineup prices range from Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 20.68 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with two engine options: a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, non-hybrid and a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder, strong-hybrid powertrain. It also gets an all-wheel drive setup.

Rivals

It directly competes with SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and others.