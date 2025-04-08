Maruti Levels Up Grand Vitara! 6 Airbags Standard – What’s New?

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the updated Grand Vitara starting at Rs 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Grand Vitara now offers 6 airbags as standard, along with new features. The updated Grand Vitara also introduces a new Delta+ Strong Hybrid variant, priced at Rs. 16.99 lakh. The new Delta+ variant will stand alongside the Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants, as well as the new Zeta+ (O) and Alpha+ (O) variants of the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid.

The new Grand Vitara also introduces a variety of features such as an 8-way driver-powered seat, an Electronic Parking Brake for 6AT variants, Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, new LED cabin lamps, and rear door sunshades. The updated Grand Vitara also gets new R17 precision-cut alloy wheels.

With this latest update, Maruti has introduced the option for a panoramic sunroof in its new Zeta (O), Zeta+ (O), Alpha (O), and Alpha+ (O) variants. Also, Suzuki's ALLGRIP select technology is now available with a 6-speed automatic transmission in Grand Vitara.

Commenting on the introduction of the new 2025 Grand Vitara, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The updated Grand Vitara reiterates our commitment to adapt to changing customer priorities, especially regarding safety and comfort."

"By making 6 airbags standard across all variants and adding new premium features, we are enhancing the value proposition of our flagship SUV while staying true to the core values that define our brand,” he added.