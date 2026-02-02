Maruti records its highest-ever monthly sales at 2,36,963 units in January 2026

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in January 2026. The company sold a total of 2,36,963 units during the month compared to the 2,12,251 units in January 2025, marking a strong start to calendar year 2026. Of the total volumes, the domestic sales for passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles stood at 1,85,943 units, including 7,643 units sold to other OEMs.

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,74,529 passenger vehicles in January 2026, and utility vehicles once again emerged as a key growth engine for the company. It sold 75,609 units of utility vehicles in January 2026, a healthy increase from 65,093 units sold same month last year. Its utility vehicle portfolio includes models like Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Ertiga, XL6 and Invicto.

In the mini and compact car segments, Maruti Suzuki sold 87,006 units, a significant dip compared to the 96,488 units registered in January 2025. Models like the Alto and S-Presso contributed 14,268 units, while compact offerings like the Baleno, Dzire, Swift, WagonR and Celerio accounted for 72,738 units.

The Eeco, as usual, remained steady, accounting for 11,914 units in January 2026. Meanwhile, the Super Carry, the company's light commercial vehicle, sold 3,771 units. On the exports front, the Maruti Suzuki shipped 51,020 units overseas in January 2026, the company's highest-ever monthly export volume. In January 2025, the company had exported only 27,100 units.