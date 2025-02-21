Maruti Set To Challenge Mahindra XUV700; THIS 7-Seater SUV Spied Testing – Check Launch Updates

Maruti 7-Seater SUV: Maruti Suzuki is also working on a new 7-seater SUV based on the Grand Vitara. This upcoming Maruti Suzuki 7-seater SUV has been spotted testing multiple times. Recently, it was seen near Maruti’s new manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana. The vehicle was fully camouflaged, hiding all exterior details. However, its shape and design closely resemble the Grand Vitara. Once launched, it will compete directly with the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700.

Despite the similar profile, Maruti is expected to give the new SUV a distinct look to differentiate it from the Grand Vitara. Some design elements could be inspired by the e-Vitara, which debuted at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The latest spy shots do not confirm whether the wheelbase has been extended to accommodate a third row of seats.

However, earlier images hinted at a redesigned cabin with a larger, vertically positioned touchscreen infotainment system and chrome-accented air vents within a new dashboard layout.

Maruti is also expected to give the new SUV a unique name. The company has recently trademarked two names—Escudo and Torqnado—one of which could be used for this model. It will be built on Suzuki’s Global C platform, the same as the Grand Vitara and Brezza.

The three-row SUV is likely to share the Grand Vitara’s 1.5-liter naturally aspirated and 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid engine options, with similar transmission choices. However, there could be slight variations in power and torque figures. Production is expected to start in mid-2025, with a launch towards the end of the year. No official announcement on the launch made by Maruti yet.