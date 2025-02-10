Maruti Silently Launched THIS Rs 5.64 Lakh Car With 6 Airbags And 34+ Km Mileage - Details

2025 Maruti Celerio Details: Maruti Suzuki silently launched the updated Celerio model lineup in India. It rolled out the 2025 Celerio with an extra safety feature without much buzz. It now comes with six airbags as a standard safety feature. The previous model had two airbags setup, which has been upgraded to six airbags for enhanced safety. However, this upgrade has made the new model slightly more expensive than before.

The base model is now Rs 27,500 more expensive, while the VXi MT and CNG MT variants have seen a price hike of Rs 16,000. The VXi AMT variant costs nearly Rs 21,000 more, and the top-end ZXi and ZXi+ MT trims have become costlier by Rs 27,500.

The range-topping ZXi+ AMT variant saw the highest price increase of Rs 32,500. With the latest price hike, the 2025 Maruti Celerio is now priced between Rs 5.64 lakh and Rs 7.37 lakh, ex-showroom.

Apart from the airbag upgrade, no other changes have been made to the Celerio. It continues to be powered by a 1.0L, 3-cylinder K10C petrol engine, producing 67bhp and 89Nm of torque.

A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard, while a 5-speed AMT is available from the VXi trim onward. It continues to offer CNG variants with a 5-speed manual, producing 57 PS and 82 Nm. Fuel efficiency figures remain the same as the old version.

The LXi, VXi, and ZXi MT variants deliver 25.24 kmpl, while the VXi AMT offers 26.68 kmpl. The ZXi+ MT provides 24.97 kmpl, whereas the ZXi AMT delivers 26 kmpl. The CNG version claims a mileage of 34.43 km/kg.