Maruti Suzuki Aims To Become Leading Producer Of EVs In One Year, Says MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India aims to be the leading producer of electric vehicles in the country over the next one year, the company's Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said on Friday. Speaking on the sidelines of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 here, he noted that the production of the company's first battery vehicle e VITARA will commence in "spring" at its Gujarat-based manufacturing plant.

"I can't mention the numbers (sales), but one thing I can tell you is, in terms of production volume of EVs, as an OEM (original equipment manufacturer), we are targeting to become number one EV manufacturer in India within one year," Takeuchi told reporters. He was replying to a query regarding the sales expectations from the model which was unveiled on Friday.

The e VITARA would be produced only in India and exported to more than 100 countries, including Japan and Europe. On the launch of the model in the domestic market, he said there is demand for the model across multiple markets and therefore all options would be considered as to where and how the rollout would begin.

Takeuchi said the company has set up a production line for eVITARA at Gujarat plant but declined to share the details about the installer capacity.

Meanwhile, for the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki Head of Marketing and Sales Partho Banerjee said eVITARA sales will start this calendar year, and added that the booking date and price will be announced very soon.

On growth projections for EV sales in India, Takeuchi said the introduction of new models and removal of pain points related to charging options were some of the factors which could help in making the segment attractive to customers.

When asked if the auto major is also looking to have a separate sales channel for EVs, he noted that the eVITARA would be detailed throughout Nexa network.

"Future products should be allocated to Arena channel also. So right now we are not thinking of establishing EV only sales channel, but if you know EV sales are drastically increasing, then maybe we can think about it," Takeuchi said.

When asked about recycling of batteries, he stated that the company has set up a JV unit and going ahead plans to expand the network across the country in line with the government policy.

Betting big on the growing electric vehicles market, Partho Banerjee said the company will be the largest electric vehicles manufacturer in the country by March 2026.

By 2030, Maruti Suzuki will have six electric vehicle models, he said.

The company's manufacturing plant in Gujarat will have a capacity to produce 1 lakh electric vehicles per annum.

India is a big market and Maruti Suzuki needs to cater to all customers, Banerjee said and emphasised that the company will be "form agnostic, shape agnostic and technology agnostic".

"We believe in understanding the needs of customers," he noted.

Suzuki Motor Corporation, which has around 58 per cent stake in Maruti Suzuki India, plans to make India a global production hub for this electric SUV model.