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  • /Maruti Suzuki begins production at 4th Gujarat plant, e VITARA to roll out first

Maruti Suzuki begins production at 4th Gujarat plant, e VITARA to roll out first

The company has made a cumulative investment of Rs 25,288.7 crore at the Hansalpur facility, including an estimated Rs 3,900 crore invested in the newly commissioned plant.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 08:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki begins production at 4th Gujarat plant, e VITARA to roll out first
Image Credit: Maruti Suzuki begins production at 4th Gujarat plant, e VITARA to roll out first

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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