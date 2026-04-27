Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift leaks reveal design changes you didn't expect! Bigger screen, new look? Here's everything we know so far

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift spied in India: Maruti Suzuki is getting ready to give the Brezza a fresh update. The compact SUV has been spotted testing multiple times on Indian roads, and the latest spy shots suggest it's now in the final phase of development. The current generation came in 2022, so the SUV is expected to receive a mid-cycle facelift with a mix of design tweaks and feature upgrades.

Exterior changes

From what we can see, the overall silhouette of the SUV will stay the same. But there will be enough changes to make it feel new. Up front, the Brezza facelift is likely to get a redesigned bumper and a slightly updated grille.

Changes at the rear are expected too, though don't expect connected taillamps, as recent spy shots suggest Maruti may skip that trend. Other updates could include new 16-inch alloy wheels, sleeker LED headlamps with DRLs, roof rails and a sporty rear spoiler.

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Cabin updates

The cabin layout may feel familiar. But Maruti is likely to add a few updates to give it a fresh feel. It is likely to get new seat upholstery, updated trim elements and a redesigned centre console. A bigger touchscreen infotainment system could also be on offer this time.

Expected features

In terms of features, the Brezza facelift is expected to stay competitive. It may offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, wireless charging and a better sound system. Features like a heads-up display, cruise control, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, sunroof and ventilated front seats are likely to continue.

No major mechanical changes

On the mechanical side, don't expect major changes. However, there could be small tweaks to the suspension to improve ride comfort. One interesting update could be a 6-speed manual gearbox for improved gear ratios. There are also talks about a turbo-petrol engine option, but nothing is confirmed yet.

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Engine options

The SUV offers three engine options: a 1.5-litre K15C NA petrol engine (99bhp/137Nm), a factory-fitted CNG version (87bhp/121Nm), and the same engine with a mild-hybrid (102bhp/139Nm) setup.

Prices

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced between Rs 8.26 lakh and Rs 13.01 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in 15 variants, it competes with SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and others in the segment.