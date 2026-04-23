Maruti Suzuki clocks highest-ever production at 23.4 lakh units in FY26

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki has achieved its highest-ever annual production volume of 23.4 lakh units in FY 2025-26. This makes Maruti Suzuki the only OEM in India to achieve such a record production volume of passenger vehicles. In addition, Maruti Suzuki became the only company among Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global automobile manufacturing facilities to achieve this landmark volume.

The Company manufactures 17 models with over 650 variants for domestic and export market requirements. Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga and Baleno were the most produced models during the year, with each crossing the 2 lakh unit mark. Maruti Suzuki currently operates four manufacturing facilities, one each in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat.

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Together, these facilities have an installed annual capacity of 24 lakh units. As part of its capacity expansion strategy, the Company, in March 2026, identified land for its fifth manufacturing facility at Khoraj Industrial Estate in Sanand, Gujarat. Once fully operational, this facility will have an annual production capacity of 10 lakh units.

Official statement

On achieving the record production volume, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “This is a proud moment for us, as very few companies across the world have been able to manufacture such large volumes in a single country. This achievement is the outcome of a carefully nurtured automobile ecosystem built over four and a half decades."

He further mentioned, "This ecosystem, supported by the current government’s policy environment, like the rollout of GST 2.0, strengthened market confidence and stimulated demand at a critical time, allowing us to manufacture record-high units.”

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Takeuchi added, “Our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation’s strong belief in India’s growth story, along with an increased focus on developing India as an export hub, is enabling us to further expand our production capacity. We aim to scale it to about 40 lakh units per annum.”

Production in last four financial years

Maruti Suzuki’s vehicle production has been growing steadily over the last four financial years. In FY22-23, the company produced 19.22 lakh units. This number saw a slight increase of 3.13% in FY23-24, reaching 19.84 lakh units.

In FY24-25, production rose by 6.06% to hit 21.02 lakh units. The most impressive jump occurred in FY25-26, where production surged by 11.66%, resulting in a record 23.47 lakh units.