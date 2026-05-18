Maruti Suzuki commences commercial production at 2nd plant in Kharkhoda

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki has commenced the commercial production at the second plant of its Kharkhoda manufacturing facility in Haryana. This second plant has an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units, taking the total capacity at Kharkhoda to 5 lakh units, the company said in an official statement.

With the latest development, Maruti Suzuki's overall annual production capacity across its facilities in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat is now 26.5 lakh units.

Also Read: Waiting for 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift? Spy shots reveal BIG surprise! Check what's new

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It added, "Once fully operational, the Kharkhoda facility will be among Suzuki's largest four-wheeler manufacturing locations with the capacity to produce 1 million vehicles per annum."

Maruti Suzuki currently manufactures the compact SUV Brezza and mid-SUV Victoris at the facility. The foundation stone of the Kharkhoda facility was laid in August 2022.

Also Read: I am 30. Married. Salary Rs 80k/month. Which car should I buy? AI responds

Maruti Suzuki had earlier indicated its plan to add 5 lakh units of capacity in FY 2026-27. The commissioning of the second Kharkhoda plant is in line with that strategy.

Maruti Suzuki has been steadily expanding its manufacturing capabilities amid rising domestic demand and increasing focus on exports.

Earlier in May, Maruti Suzuki said it crossed a major milestone by cumulatively dispatching over 30 lakh vehicles through the Indian Railways network. The company said it has steadily increased the share of rail transport in its overall outbound logistics over the last decade.

The company also plans to establish an in-plant railway siding at its Kharkhoda facility, which it said would help lower carbon emissions, reduce fuel consumption and ease road congestion.