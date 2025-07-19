Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara India Launch Confirmed; Check Expected Features, Range, And Design

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara India Launch: Maruti Suzuki India Limited is set to launch its first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, in the country on September 3. The much-anticipated SUV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Hence, it is among the most awaited models in the country. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki sells four SUVs in India — Fronx, Brezza, Jimny, and Grand Vitara in the country. The e-Vitara will be taken on the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv.ev, MG Windsor, MG ZS EV and Mahindra BE 6.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Design (Expected)

The SUV features a stylish three-point matrix LED daytime running light built into the headlamp. A glossy piano black finish in the center of the headlight adds to its unique look. The rear windshield also carries the Nexa branding. Completing the design are 18-inch alloy wheels, strong C-pillars, and newly styled LED taillights.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Features (Expected)

The upcoming e-Vitara electric SUV is expected to measure 4,275mm in length, 1,800mm in width, 1,640mm in height, and will have a 2,700mm wheelbase. It will feature a 3-in-1 powertrain setup that combines the motor, inverter, and transmission into a single unit.

Customers will get two battery options: a 49kWh battery paired with a front-mounted motor delivering 144hp and 189Nm of torque, and a larger 61kWh battery powering a 174hp motor with the same torque output. The 61kWh version may also come with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option for better performance. The bigger battery is expected to offer over 500km of driving range. However, the official range figures are yet to be confirmed by the company.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Safety Features (Expected)

The e-Vitara will feature a 25.65 cm (10.1-inch) digital touchscreen and a 26.04 cm (10.25-inch) multi-information display. Safety highlights include Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags (including a driver knee airbag), an electronic parking brake, disc brakes on all wheels, e-Call emergency support, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.