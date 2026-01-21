Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Review - Real World Range, Performance & More

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Review: Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch its first-ever electric SUV, the e Vitara, in the coming weeks. Ahead of the official launch, I (Lakshya Rana) got the chance to spend some time with the new e Vitara. I took it out for a spin on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Here is all that I learned about the new vehicle.

Design

The e Vitara has sharp lines and strong angles, and I like how Maruti has mixed familiar styling with fresh details. From the front, the e Vitara looks muscular. The thick plastic cladding on the lower bumper adds presence, and the bold lines on the bonnet stand out. The grille is closed off for better aerodynamics, like any other EV. On either side are LED headlights with a Y-shaped DRL pattern that gives it a modern look. The SUV looks tough from the side as well. There is heavy cladding on the doors and around the wheel arches, which adds to the rugged feel. It gets 18-inch aero-focused alloy wheels.

At the rear, the design is upright and clean. The tailgate carries the Suzuki logo and the e Vitara badge in the centre. There is a light bar across the back, but it does not light up. A roof-mounted spoiler sits on top, while the lower section gets a chunky bumper with a faux skid plate. The tail-lamps are the highlight here. They use slim LED elements and look premium. The e Vitara is nearly 4.3 metres long.

Cabin And Comfort

The e Vitara's interior is a big step forward for Maruti in terms of design and quality. The dashboard looks modern and well thought out. It has an asymmetric layout with a dual-screen setup on top. The centre section gets a soft-touch brown leatherette finish, which feels premium. The dark silver AC vents add contrast. I like the squarish two-spoke steering wheel. It feels good in hand, and I am glad that Maruti has kept physical buttons for the AC and volume controls.

The 10.1 inch touchscreen has a new UI, slightly more upmarket than other Maruti cars. The touchscreen sits higher than the driver display, which leaves a thick bezel above the instrument cluster. It may look odd at first, but in daily use, it would not matter much. The cluster stays clearly visible to the driver.

The centre console is finished in gloss black. It houses the cup holders, wireless charger, and the drive selector. The drive selector feels unique and easy to use. You push it down for neutral and twist it right for drive or left for reverse.

Storage space is generous. There is space under the floating console, a centre armrest, door pockets, and a proper glove box. The front seats are comfortable and offer good support. The 10-way power adjustable driver seat and tilt & telescopic steering help in finding a better driving position.

At the rear, legroom is good thanks to the long 2,700mm wheelbase. Headroom, though, will be tight for taller passengers. The backrest reclines but remains quite upright. You also sit in a knees-up posture here. The seat cushioning is good, and all passengers get adjustable headrests and three-point seat belts.

The rear seat splits in 40-20-40. The centre backrest folds down into an armrest with cup holders. The rear cabin feels slightly claustrophobic due to the slim rear windows and dark upholstery. It, however, gets a sunroof as well, but that is fixed and single-pane. The rear bench can slide forward to increase luggage space, but boot capacity is still limited.

Features And Safety

It comes with a long list of features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity, a 10.25 full digital instrument cluster, fixed glass roof, wireless phone charger, infinity-branded audio system with a subwoofer, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, HDMI port, 10-way powered driver seat, 360-degree camera, 7 airbags, ESC, traction control, Level 2 ADAS tech and more.

The Level 2 ADAS tech offers features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, adaptive high beam system, blind spot monitoring, among others, delivering a semi-autonomous driving experience that enhances both safety and ease of driving. The ADAS tech seems well-calibrated. The SUV has also received a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.

The digital instrument cluster has neat graphics, and the information is easy to read. The 360-degree camera quality has room for improvement. Compared to rivals, it misses out on some features such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and a powered tailgate.

Performance And Efficiency

It comes with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Maruti claims a range of up to 543 km with the larger battery pack on a single full charge. But, in the real world, it should deliver a range somewhere between 410 and 430 km.

I drove the 61kWh battery pack variant for almost 100 km. The SUV is tuned for easy driving, rather than for exhilarating performance. It does not deliver the sudden punch that many EVs are known for. Instead, it builds speed in a smooth and steady way, good for city traffic. Power delivery feels predictable, with no sudden surges.

The car gets three drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. Each mode changes how the powertrain responds, but the difference is not very dramatic. Eco mode feels too relaxed. Normal mode feels the most balanced, while Sport mode feels slightly sharper, but it does not transform the driving experience.

Overall, the e Vitara feels stress-free to drive and always has enough power when needed. However, at higher speeds, wind and tyre noise become very noticeable inside the cabin. The lack of engine noise makes this more obvious. Better insulation would have made a big difference here.

Braking performance is strong, thanks to disc brakes on all four wheels. The car also offers adjustable regenerative braking.

Ride Comfort And Handling

The suspension setup feels slightly firm. At low speeds, sharp bumps and deep potholes are clearly felt inside the cabin. It does not feel uncomfortable at first, but as speeds increase, the ride quality starts to suffer. On highways, the e Vitara feels a bit unsettled. The suspension seems busy.

When it comes to handling, the e Vitara plays it safe in a typical Maruti style. However, there is clear body roll while cornering, and the steering feels light. It does not offer much feedback or confidence when pushing through bends.

Verdict

The e Vitara is not without its drawbacks, but the car also gets many things right. Overall, it's a decent car and could be a great option for buyers if priced right. Maruti is likely to announce the pricing in the coming weeks.