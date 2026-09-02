/Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 15 lakh sales milestone

Commenting on the milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL, said, "The 15 lakh sales milestone is a celebration of the progress of our customers and the enduring trust they have placed in Eeco. Its deep connection with Bharat is reflected in the fact that 65% of Eeco sales came from rural markets in FY 2025-26, while 55% of customers are first-time buyers and over 51% are business owners."