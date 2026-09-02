/Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 15 lakh sales milestone

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) announced the landmark 15 lakh cumulative sales milestone for the Eeco. Launched in January 2010, the Eeco has emerged as a leader in India’s van segment. The first 5 lakh sales took eight years, while the next 5 lakh were achieved in under five years. The recent 5 lakh sales have been achieved in three-and-a-half years, making this the fastest 5 lakh sales milestone in Eeco’s journey.
Commenting on the milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL, said, "The 15 lakh sales milestone is a celebration of the progress of our customers and the enduring trust they have placed in Eeco. Its deep connection with Bharat is reflected in the fact that 65% of Eeco sales came from rural markets in FY 2025-26, while 55% of customers are first-time buyers and over 51% are business owners."
Maruti Eeco Star Edition
To celebrate the milestone of 15 lakh Eeco sales in India, Maruti Suzuki has also introduced the Eeco Star Edition. According to the company, this new edition model comes equipped with 18 exclusive exterior and interior accessories, enhancing both aesthetics and cabin experience.
Eeco portfolio and engine
The Eeco portfolio spans 13 variants across 5-seater and 6-seater passenger versions, Tour V, Ambulance and Cargo models, with petrol and S-CNG powertrain choices. Eeco is powered by the 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, delivering a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.71 km/l in petrol and 26.78 km/kg in S-CNG.
S-CNG powertrain
The S-CNG powertrain accounted for 48% of overall Eeco sales in FY 2025-26. In an official statement, the company said, "The growing preference for S-CNG is reflected in its share of Eeco sales rising fourfold, from 12% in FY 2019-20 to 48% in FY 2025-26."
Features
The 2026 Eeco is equipped with 6 airbags as standard, ESP, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, 3-point ELR seatbelts for all seats, seatbelt reminders, speed alert system, side-impact beams and more.
Other features include a digital instrument cluster, air conditioning, HVAC controls, dome lamp with battery saver function and reclining front seats.
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