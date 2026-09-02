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Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 15 lakh sales milestone

To celebrate the milestone of 15 lakh Eeco sales in India, Maruti Suzuki has also introduced the Eeco Star Edition. 

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 15 lakh sales milestone
Image Credit: Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 15 lakh sales milestone

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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