Maruti Suzuki Expands Solar Capacity in India, Earmarks Over Rs 925 Crore

New Delhi: Reinforcing its commitment to enhance usage of renewable energy in its operations, Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Wednesday announced the expansion of its solar capacity by 30MWp (megawatt-peak) with two new projects. The automaker commissioned a 20MWp solar power project at its new facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, and added another 10MWp solar capacity to its Manesar facility.

With these additions, MSIL's total solar capacity across its locations has enhanced from 49MWp to 79MWp in the last one year. By FY2030-31, Maruti Suzuki plans to reach 319MWp of solar capacity, backed by an investment of over Rs 925 crore.

The company said it is increasing the share of green power sourced from state electricity boards for its consumption. These initiatives in solar power and green power will help it meaningfully shift its dependence towards renewable energy.

“Aligned with our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation's Environment Vision 2050 and the government of India's focus on renewable energy, we are systematically enhancing the use of renewable energy in our operations,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

“As we scale up production to four million units, we are committed to matching that growth with equally ambitious sustainable energy practices. This solar power expansion is a crucial step towards creating a cleaner, more sustainable energy ecosystem and contributes positively to the environment,” he mentioned.

Through sustained efforts, the share of renewable source of energy in total electricity consumption is expected to reach nearly 85 per cent by FY2030-31. Maruti Suzuki India is actively transitioning to green manufacturing practices at all its facilities. In four-wheelers category in May, Maruti’s volumes were up 3 per cent on-year, as a 6 per cent decline in domestic sales was offset by 80 per cent growth in exports.