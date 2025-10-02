Maruti Suzuki Exports Hit All-Time High, Reports Strong Car Sales In September 2025

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recorded a total sales of 1,89,665 units in September 2025, marking a 2.7% year-on-year growth compared to 1,84,727 units in the same month last year. In the domestic market, the company retailed 1,32,820 units, which is 8.4% lower than the 1,44,962 units sold in September 2024. However, the festive season brought a major boost. During the first eight days of Navratri, Maruti Suzuki delivered a record 1,65,000 units, reflecting the strong impact of the recent GST 2.0 price cuts.

The carmaker sold 48,695 units of utility vehicles (UVs), including popular models such as the Fronx, Brezza, Victoris, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Ertiga, XL6 and Invicto. In the mini and compact car category, 74,090 units were sold last month. Meanwhile, 2,891 units were retailed in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment.

On the export front, Maruti Suzuki achieved its highest-ever monthly exports with 42,204 units, up from 27,728 units in September 2024 and 36,538 units in August 2025. These figures underline the brand's growing focus on international markets.

Looking ahead, Maruti Suzuki plans to strengthen its SUV lineup with three major launches - the e-Vitara electric SUV, the Fronx strong hybrid, and a premium three-row SUV. The upcoming e-Vitara will feature 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs with a claimed MIDC range of over 500km.

The Fronx strong hybrid could be Maruti’s first model to use a new cost-effective strong hybrid powertrain, developed in-house for the mass market. It is expected to hybridise the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine.

An all-new premium 7-seater SUV is also under development. It will be based on the Grand Vitara platform, sharing its powertrains and features. Measuring over 4.5 metres in length, this SUV will compete directly with models like the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari once it hits the market.