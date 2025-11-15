Maruti Suzuki India Recalls 39,506 Grand Vitara Units Due To THIS Reason; Check Ex-Showroom Price And Variant

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price In India: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the country’s largest carmaker, has issued a recall for 39,506 units of the Grand Vitara due to a defect in the fuel level indicator and warning light. The affected vehicles were manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025. According to a regulatory filing, the fuel gauge in some units may display incorrect fuel levels.

The company will inspect and replace the faulty speedometer assembly free of cost. The Automaker mentioned that the “Owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki’s authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part at no cost".

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Sales In October

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. also reported strong sales in October, recording a 7 per cent growth with total sales reaching 2,20,894 units, up from 2,06,434 units a year earlier. The company said its domestic sales—including commercial vehicles—hit an all-time high of 1,80,675 units, compared to 1,63,130 units in the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki Surpasses 3 Crore Cumulative Car Sales

Earlier this month, the carmaker achieved a major milestone by surpassing 3 crore cumulative car sales in the domestic market. Among these, the Maruti Alto leads as the best-selling model with over 47 lakh units sold, followed by the Wagon R with around 34 lakh units, and the Swift with more than 32 lakh units.

The company reported a 7.94 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,349 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), driven by higher vehicle sales and strong demand momentum. It had posted a net profit of Rs 3,102.5 crore in the same period last fiscal (Q2 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price And Variant

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is among the most popular hybrid SUVs in the Indian market. It is priced from Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. Customers can choose from petrol, CNG, and PHEV powertrain options, along with an all-wheel-drive variant, further enhancing its appeal among buyers. (With IANS Input)