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  • /Maruti Suzuki India to hike car prices by up to Rs 30,000 from August

Maruti Suzuki India to hike car prices by up to Rs 30,000 from August

Maruti Suzuki India said it had been taking measures over the past several months to absorb the impact of rising costs.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 05:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India to hike car prices by up to Rs 30,000 from August
Image Credit: Maruti Suzuki India to hike car prices by up to Rs 30,000 from August

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