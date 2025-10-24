Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Crosses Cumulative Exports Of 1 Lakh Units

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door: Maruti Suzuki announced that the Jimny 5-door has achieved a landmark milestone, surpassing a cumulative export figure of 1 lakh units from India. The export journey for the Jimny 5-door began in 2023, shortly after its India debut. This SUV, manufactured exclusively in India, is being exported to over 100 countries, including Japan, Mexico and Australia.

Jimny 5-door's entry in Japan in January 2025, under the name "Jimny Nomade", sparked off an overwhelming response with orders crossing the 50,000 mark within days of introduction.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The Jimny has over half a century of heritage globally. Jimny 5-door crossing 1 lakh export mark is a proud achievement for Maruti Suzuki. We are deeply thankful to customers around the world for their trust in this acclaimed SUV. Jimny’s strong off-road DNA, reliable performance and uncompromising quality have earned admiration in over 100 countries."

He added, "The Jimny, along with 16 other models exported by Maruti Suzuki, stands as a shining example of ‘Make in India for the World’. The year-on-year rise in the Company’s exports reflects the love and confidence of customers in our products and highlights India’s rise as a hub for world-class automobile manufacturing."

In the official statement, the company said, "This achievement reinforces Maruti Suzuki’s robust and sustained export growth trajectory. With over 2 lakh vehicles exported in H1 FY 2025-26, the Company grew by around 40% and recorded its highest-ever half-yearly export volume."

"Maruti Suzuki commands over 46% share in India’s passenger vehicle exports. In FY 2024-25, the Company had exported over 3.3 lakh vehicles," it further said. Maruti Suzuki has demonstrated significant growth in export volumes over the past five financial years, culminating in a record high of 332,585 units in 2024-25, up from 96,139 units in 2020-21.