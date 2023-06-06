Maruti Suzuki Jimny To Launch In India Tomorrow: Check Price, Features, Mileage And More

Maruti Suzuki India is all to launch the new five-door Jimny tomorrow in India. The off-roader SUV made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023 and has since had the attention of the SUV enthusiast. After all this wait, the company is finally ready to put a price on the car. Competing against the Mahindra Thar, the Indian automaker expects the new SUV to be a game changer for them. Considering the overseas sales of 3.2 million units recorded by the model, there is a possibility that the model will fulfill the expectations of the OEM.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Design

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be sold in India through the NEXA outlets and join brands like the Grand Vitara and Brezza to expand the company's SUV lineup. With its boxy and off-road focus aesthetics, the SUV stands at 3,985 mm in length, 16,445 mm in width, and has a height of 1,720 mm. Furthermore, it offers a boot space of 208 liters which can be increased to 332 litres.

Also read: Honda Cars India To Launch Elevate Electric SUV In 2026, 4 More SUVs To Debut

The off-roader SUV will be offered in India in two trims, including Zeta and Alpha. Adding to it, the company offers 7 colour options, including Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red, Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof, Nexa Blue, and Granite Grey.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Features

The Jimny will be loaded with a host of features, including a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Smartplay Pro infotainment system, 4-speaker audio system, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Rear defogger, Colour MID display, and power windows.

Similarly, in terms of safety features, Maruti Suzuki offers a limited-slip differential, Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control, Brake Assist, rearview camera, and speed alert.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki will only provide petrol engines for the Jimny SUV's powertrain. A K15B Petrol Engine with Idle Start-Stop Buttons and 104.8 PS at 6000 rpm will power it. At 4000 rpm, the maximum torque is 134.2 Nm. With this engine, the car offers a mileage of 16.39 kmpl. To carry the fuel, the car gets a 40-litre fuel tank.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Expected Price

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be placed in the price bracket of Rs 10-15 lakh in the Indian market, considering its competition in India. Specifically, the SUV competes against models like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.