Maruti Suzuki Records Highest-Ever Annual Sales & Profits In FY2024-25, Announces Dividend Of Rs...

Maruti Suzuki FY2024-25 Sales & Profits: Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2025, reporting its highest-ever total sales and exports. Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a dividend of Rs 135 per share (face value of INR 5 per share) compared to Rs 125 per share in FY 2023-24.

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 2,234,266 vehicles during FY2024-25. This includes 1,901,681 units sold in India and 332,585 units exported. While domestic sales grew by a modest 2.7%, export growth was strong at 17.5%, leading to an overall growth of 4.6% for the company.

In an official statement, the company said, "This year, the domestic market growth was quite muted. For the Company, a modest domestic sales growth of 2.7% was compensated by a healthy 17.5% export growth, leading to an aggregate growth of 4.6% for the year."

"The Company sold a total of 2,234,266 vehicles during the year, comprising 1,901,681 units in the domestic market and 332,585 units in the export market," it said.

Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest-ever net sales of Rs 1,451,152 million in FY2024-25, a 7.5% increase compared to the previous year. The company also achieved a record net profit of Rs 139,552 million, up 5.6% YoY.

"Maruti registered record net sales of Rs 1,451,152 million in FY2024-25, a growth of 7.5% over the net sales of Rs 1,349,378 million in FY2023-24. It achieved its all-time high net profit of Rs 139,552 million in FY2024-25, 5.6% higher than the net profit of Rs 132,094 million in FY2023-24," the company said.

Quarter 4 FY2024-25 (January-March)



It said, "During the quarter, the company sold a total of 604,635 units, the highest ever in any quarter. The domestic sales grew by 2.8% while exports grew by 8.1%, resulting in an overall growth of 3.5%. Domestic sales stood at 519,546 units and exports at 85,089 units."

"In this period, the Company registered net sales of Rs 388,488 million as against Rs 366,975 million in the same period of the previous year, it added. "Net profit for the quarter was at Rs 37,111 million compared to Rs 38,778 million in Q4FY2023-24," the company said.