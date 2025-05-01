Maruti Suzuki Sales Up 7% In April 2025 At 1,79,791 Units

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India recorded a 7% year-on-year growth in overall sales for April, dispatching 1,79,791 units, up from 1,68,089 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales saw a slight uptick, reaching 1,38,704 units compared to 1,37,952 units in April 2024. However, sales in the mini car segment, which includes models like the Alto and S-Presso, fell to 6,332 units from 11,519 units in April last year.

In contrast, the compact car segment, featuring models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and Wagon R, saw a rise in sales to 61,591 units, up from 56,953 units in April last year.

Utility vehicle sales-including the Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, and XL6-also increased, totaling 59,022 units last month compared to 56,553 units during the same period last year.

The Eeco van registered sales of 11,438 units in April 2025, slightly lower than the 12,060 units sold in April 2024. Meanwhile, the company sold 3,349 units of its Super Carry (light commercial vehicle), compared to 2,496 units in the same month of the previous year.

Exports also witnessed a significant boost, with 27,911 units shipped last month—an increase from 22,160 units in April 2024.