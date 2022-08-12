Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG to launch in India soon: Check price, mileage, and more

Maruti Suzuki has been expanding its portfolio in the Indian market with the launch of multiple new models and facelifts of the ongoing models. While following the expansion, to cater to the increased demand for CNG cars, the Indian automaker is bringing forth the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG. The CNG version of the Swift doesn't come as a surprise as the homegrown automaker has already launched the CNG versions of its other models like Celerio, Dzire, Alto, Ertiga, WagonR, and Eeco. Furthermore, rumours are that the company will also be launching a CNG version of Brezza and some Nexa cars.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Price

Expectations are, just like the Dzire, Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG will also be launched in VXI and ZXI variants in India. Moreover, the car is expected to have only 5-speed manual transmission options, just like the other CNG cars from the automaker. Coming to the price of the CNG version, as seen as a pattern in Maruti Suzuki cars, they usually are costlier than the petrol version by Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000, which can be the case with the Swift as well, It is to be noted that the ongoing version of the Swift has a starting price of 5.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Specifically, the VXI variant is priced at Rs 6.82 lakh (ex-showroom), and the ZXI variant is priced at Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

2022 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Engine

Based on the reports of Rushlane, the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is to get the same 1.2-liter dual-jet dual-jet dual VVT petrol engine as in the Dzire. The engine will be tuned to produce 90 PS of power and a peak torque of 113 Nm.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Mileage

Needless to say, the CNG cars offer more mileage compared to the petrol versions of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is expected to be no different. It is expected to have a mileage of 30-35 km/kg, which are very good numbers for fuel efficiency.

Along with Swift CNG, the company is also working on the launch of the next-gen of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which is currently being sold in its third generation. The new gen is expected to be launched with multiple cosmetic and feature upgrades.