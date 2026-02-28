Maruti Suzuki targets 600-700 NEXA Studio outlets by FY31; inaugurates 200th

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India's largest car-selling company, plans to expand its NEXA Studio to around 600-700 outlets by FY31. The company virtually inaugurated its 200th NEXA Studio outlet at Kharkhoda on Friday. The NEXA Studio outlets aim to deliver a premium and personalized car ownership experience.

During the Q&A session at the event, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at MSIL, said, "In the last 18 months, almost every third day we have opened one NEXA Studio outlet across the country." He further said, "Almost 95% of the studios have the service facility."

On the expansion front, he said, "We are aiming for something between 600 and 700 studio outlets across the country by 2031." He informed that the NEXA Studio currently contributes around 8-10% to total NEXA sales and the company expects the share to increase to around 25-30% by FY31.

Depending on geography and sales potential, the NEXA channel has been conceptualized in two formats: NEXA main outlets and NEXA Studio outlets. In all, NEXA sales network presently has over 740 outlets across more than 530 cities.

In FY 2024-25, with sales of over 5.4 lakh vehicles, NEXA accounts for almost 30% of Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales. Maruti Suzuki retails Baleno, Fronx, Grand Vitara, XL6, Ignis, Jimny, Invicto and e-VITARA through NEXA.

Banerjee also mentioned that most of the NEXA Studios are equipped with EV charging infrastructure. Notably, Maruti Suzuki recently launched its first electric SUV in India, the e Vitara. Deliveries have already begun.

Banerjee said the company is receiving strong customer interest for e Vitara with around 2,000-2,500 enquiries per day.