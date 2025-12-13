Maruti Suzuki To Launch 4 New Cars In 2026, Including 2 EVs And Brezza Facelift; Check Details

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to expand its product lineup in India in 2026 with the launch of four new models. After introducing only one new car in 2025—the Victoris—the automobile company plans to add two electric vehicles, a flex-fuel model, and a refreshed version of the Brezza compact SUV next year.

In 2026, Maruti Suzuki will strengthen its portfolio by entering new segments and updating existing models. The planned launches include the e Vitara electric SUV, a flex-fuel version of the Fronx, an all-electric MPV codenamed YMC, and a facelifted Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to be launched in January 2026. The e Vitara is expected to be offered with two battery options—49kWh and 61kWh—both paired with a front-mounted electric motor. Maruti Suzuki has claimed a driving range of up to 543 km. The electric SUV has also received a 5-star safety rating under the Bharat NCAP crash test programme.

This electric midsize SUV will compete with models such as the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, VinFast VF6, and Tata Curvv EV.

Fronx Flex Fuel

Maruti Suzuki will introduce its first flex-fuel engine in the second half of 2026. This engine will debut in the Fronx compact SUV. The flex-fuel powertrain is expected to support ethanol-petrol blends of up to E85, which consists of 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol.

Apart from the new engine, the Fronx Flex Fuel is expected to remain unchanged in terms of design and features when compared to the current petrol version.

Electric MPV Codenamed ‘YMC’

The company’s second electric vehicle for 2026 will be an all-electric MPV, codenamed YMC. It is scheduled to be launched towards the end of the year. The YMC will be based on the same platform as the e Vitara but will feature an MPV body style.

The YMC is likely to use the same 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs as the e Vitara, with an expected range of around 500–550 km.

Brezza Facelift

Maruti Suzuki is also preparing a facelift for the Brezza compact SUV, which is expected to arrive around mid-2026. Spy images suggest minor design updates, along with possible interior changes and additional features. The Brezza facelift is expected to come with the 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 103hp, along with manual, automatic, and CNG options.