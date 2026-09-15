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Maruti Suzuki to launch 7 new SUVs in 5 years, plans D-segment entry

“We are going to have a play across each segment,” Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee said when asked whether Maruti Suzuki could introduce an SUV in the D-segment.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki to launch 7 new SUVs in 5 years, plans D-segment entry
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Maruti Suzuki to launch 7 new SUVs in 5 years, plans D-segment entry
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