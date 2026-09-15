/Maruti Suzuki to launch 7 new SUVs in 5 years, plans D-segment entry

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India plans to have a presence across all passenger vehicle segments as it looks to strengthen its portfolio over the next few years, even as SUVs become an increasingly important part of the Indian car market. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said the company will have a play across each segment and is preparing to launch seven SUVs over the next five years.
“We are going to have a play across each segment,” Banerjee said when asked whether Maruti Suzuki could introduce an SUV in the D-segment. He, however, stopped short of revealing details about specific upcoming products or segments.
Banerjee acknowledged that SUVs are gaining a larger share of the Indian passenger vehicle market and said Maruti Suzuki recognises the shift. He also admitted that the company was relatively late to the SUV trend but said it is now working to bridge that gap.
“We are getting seven SUVs. In the next five years, we will get seven SUVs. We will play in SUVs,” he said.
Maruti does not want to abandon hatchbacks
Despite the rapid growth of SUVs, Banerjee argued that hatchbacks and small cars will continue to have a role in India's passenger vehicle market. He said the country's motorisation story cannot be driven only by customers moving directly towards increasingly expensive vehicles.
According to Banerjee, a healthy entry-level market is necessary for the passenger vehicle industry to continue expanding. He pointed to the evolution of car ownership in developed markets, where consumers historically moved from two-wheelers to four-wheelers before gradually upgrading to more expensive vehicles.
“Everybody will not be buying the first car as the Grand Vitara or the e Vitara,” he said, stressing the need for products at different price points.
Banerjee also believes hatchbacks continue to make sense for urban buyers. Their compact dimensions and ease of driving can be an advantage in congested cities, even as SUVs offer benefits such as greater space and a higher seating position.
Baleno continues to sell without discounts
Banerjee also highlighted the performance of the Baleno as an example of continued demand for premium hatchbacks. He said the model has been averaging around 16,500 units a month over the past five months, despite the transition to the updated version.
He also pointed out that Maruti Suzuki has not been offering discounts on the Baleno, unlike some SUVs in the market that are being sold with substantial incentives.
The comments come at a time when the Indian market has increasingly shifted towards SUVs, putting pressure on traditional hatchbacks and sedans. Maruti Suzuki, however, appears unwilling to completely move away from segments that have historically formed the foundation of its business.
Maruti's strategy is to bring premium features down the price ladder
Banerjee said the company is also deliberately introducing features that were previously associated with more expensive cars into lower segments.
He described this approach as "seeding", where customers are given access to features and experiences at an earlier stage of their ownership journey.
The strategy is visible in the introduction of features such as ADAS 2.0 and seat ventilation in lower-priced products. Banerjee argued that a customer who experiences such features in a more affordable Maruti Suzuki could remain with the brand when they eventually upgrade to a more expensive car.
“The thought is not to finish everything today,” he said, explaining that the objective is to give customers an experience that can influence their future purchase decisions.
Banerjee also stressed that Maruti Suzuki's traditional strengths, including mileage, low ownership costs and its extensive after-sales network, remain the foundation of its products. However, he said today's customers are increasingly looking for the overall experience offered by a car, rather than only its running costs.
No plans to bring diesel engines back
Maruti Suzuki also has no plans to return to diesel-powered passenger vehicles, despite diesel continuing to have demand in certain segments.
Banerjee defended the company's decision to exit diesel, saying it was a well-thought-out strategy and not a mistake. He expects the diesel passenger vehicle market in India to decline further from its current share.
“We strongly believe that when we vacated the diesel segment, it was not a wrong decision. It was well thought out,” Banerjee said.
He estimated that diesel's share of the passenger vehicle market is currently around 16-17% and said the company expects it to decline further. “We don't want to have a play in that,” he added.
The comments indicate that Maruti Suzuki's future powertrain strategy will remain focused on technologies such as petrol, CNG, hybrids and electric vehicles rather than a return to diesel.
CNG with automated manual transmission under consideration
Banerjee also indicated that Maruti Suzuki could look at combining CNG with an automated manual transmission, particularly considering the requirements of customers who drive in congested cities.
When asked about the possibility of CNG with AMT, Banerjee called it a good suggestion and said the company would look into it.
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