Maruti Suzuki True Value Crosses 6 Million Mark In Pre-Owned Car Sales

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki True Value (MSTV), a pre-owned car retail channel, announces surpassing the 60 lakh sales milestone. Since its inception in 2001, MSTV has achieved sustainable growth over the years, with a total of 4,92,697 cars sold in FY 24-25. The company claims that 85% of its customers are first-time buyers.

Commenting on the milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “As we celebrate the 60 lakh sales milestone, we are deeply grateful to all our valued customers for their trust in True Value cars."

He said, "Established over two decades ago, Maruti Suzuki True Value has consistently been a top consideration for a diverse demography of customers as a reliable and safe pre-owned car channel. Currently, it holds a strong preference among young customers with an average age of 31 years. In fact, 85% of True Value customers are first-time buyers."

Banerjee further added, "True Value’s inherent trait of offering industry-leading services ensures that it offers complete peace of mind for our customers." According to the company, all MSTV certified pre-owned cars are subjected to a rigorous 376-point quality check and refurbished with Maruti Suzuki Genuine Parts to earn their certification.

Verification of service history, vehicle documentation, etc., are conducted before True Value vehicles are put up for sale. Maruti Suzuki True Value Certified Pre-owned cars are offered with a warranty of up to 1 year, along with 3 free services. Maruti Suzuki True Value has an extensive network of 606 showrooms across 305 cities in India.

However, this is not the only company selling used certified pre-owned cars; there are many other channels, such as Mahindra First Choice, Spinny, Cars24, etc, that sell certified used vehicles.