Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched In India: New Mid-Size SUV Gets 5-Star BNCAP Rating; Check Price And Safety Features

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price In India: Maruti Suzuki has launched its second mid-size SUV, the Victorís, in India. The newly launched model is positioned against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun. Built on the Grand Vitara platform, it is dimensionally larger, measuring over 4.3 metres in length. At the launch event, the company announced that the SUV performed exceptionally well in the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), securing a five-star safety rating.

