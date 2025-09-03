Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched In India: New Mid-Size SUV Gets 5-Star BNCAP Rating; Check Safety Features

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price In India: Maruti Suzuki has launched its second mid-size SUV, the Victorís, in India. Built on the Grand Vitara platform, it is dimensionally larger, measuring over 4.3 metres in length. At the launch event, the company announced that the SUV performed exceptionally well in the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), securing a five-star safety rating.

The newly launched model is positioned against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun. The newly-launched SUV is positioned between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara. Notably, the Victoris will be made in India, and exported to over 100 international markets.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Safety Points

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris achieved 31.66 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection and 43.00 out of 49 points for child safety. In crash tests, the SUV secured 15.66 out of 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and a perfect 16 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Safety Features

The mid-size SUV comes equipped with six airbags as standard, along with ADAS Level 2, disc brakes on all four wheels, an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, and more. Its ADAS suite further includes features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with curve speed reduction, lane keep assist, high beam assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and a blind spot monitor with lane change alert, among others. The car is equipped with an e-CVT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Colour Options

The Victoris comes in 10 colour options, including two new additions: Eternal Blue and Mystic Green. The full palette consists of Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Eternal Blue, Sizzling Red, Bluish Black, Magma Grey, Mystic Green, and three dual-tone options with a black roof (Splendid Silver, Sizzling Red, and Eternal Blue).

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Specifications

The Victoris comes with multiple powertrain choices, including a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine that delivers 103hp and 139Nm of torque. This unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox, returning fuel efficiency of 21.18km/l (MT) and 21.06km/l (AT).

On the outside, the SUV sports a connected LED tail light bar, redesigned grille, DRLs, and headlights, along with squared-off wheel arches. It rides on 17-inch dual-tone aero-cut alloy wheels (215/60 section) and also features a shark-fin antenna, gesture-controlled powered tailgate, and white skid plates at the front and rear.

Inside, the Victoris offers 64-colour ambient lighting, a 10.1-inch instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch fully digital infotainment system with Alexa integration, Suzuki Maps with traffic and speed recognition, and an Infinity x Dolby Atmos audio setup with eight speakers. Meanwhile, the premium touches include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with eight-way power adjustment, and a smart ‘concealed space’ concept with an underbody CNG tank. Buyers also get to choose from two fresh interior colour themes.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Booking And Expected Price

Consumers can book the car at Arena dealerships and online for an initial payment of Rs 11,000. The new model is expected to be priced competitively, with estimates ranging from Rs. 12.00 lakh to Rs. 20.00 lakh.