Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex fuel unveiled: Check features, specs and more

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex fuel details: Maruti Suzuki has pulled the wraps off the 2026 Wagon R flex-fuel, and this one is a bit of a milestone. It's the first mass-market car in India that can run on ethanol blends all the way up to 100%, also known as E100.

Exterior

The Wagon R flex-fuel keeps the same shape as the standard model, which most Indians already know well. Up front, it gets the same minimal blacked-out grille with the chrome Suzuki logo and a chrome strip running through the centre. The headlamps carry the dual-split setup with turn indicators placed below.

On the sides, the body-coloured door handles, unchanged shoulderline, and overall silhouette match the regular Wagon R closely. It rolls on 14-inch black alloy wheels, and the blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, and a black C-pillar insert give it a sporty, floating-roof feel.

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At the rear, things stay largely the same. Vertically stacked tail lights, a simple bumper with a black accent, and a rear wiper with washer are all present. Look closely at the lower tailgate and you'll spot the BioFlex badging that marks this as the flex-fuel version.

Interior and features

Inside, the dual-tone beige and black cabin carries the same dashboard layout as the standard Wagon R. The three-spoke steering wheel gets a silver accent on the lower spoke, and the AC vents get matching silver garnish. The 7-inch touchscreen supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the analogue-digital instrument cluster retains its orange-backlit MID display.

The Wagon R flex-fuel gets a 4-speaker sound system, tilt-adjustable steering, steering-mounted controls, manual AC, power-adjustable ORVMs, and rear parking sensors. On the safety front, it comes loaded with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and seatbelt reminders for all passengers.

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Engine and fuel

Maruti hasn't shared full powertrain specs yet, but the car is expected to use a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. What Maruti has confirmed is that it can run on any ethanol blend from regular petrol all the way up to E100.

Official statement

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The ecosystem for ethanol as a fuel in India is in its early stages. Once it reaches mainstream adoption, flex-fuel vehicles have the potential to cut oil imports, carbon emissions, and local air pollution while enhancing domestic value addition and farmer incomes."