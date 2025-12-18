Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Surpasses 35 Lakh Production Milestone

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Production Milestone: Maruti Suzuki today announced that the Wagon R crossed a cumulative production milestone of 35 lakh units, across three generations. Launched in December 1999, the Wagon R joined the ranks of Alto and Swift in crossing this significant milestone. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is currently manufactured at the Company’s facilities in Gurgaon and Manesar, in Haryana.

The company, in an official statement, said, "This milestone marks the extraordinary journey of trust and emotional connect of the brand with millions of customers across India." It further mentioned, "Over the years, the WagonR has evolved in line with customer expectations, as it continued to hold onto its core value of spaciousness and comfort while moving the family hatchback yardstick forward with its new-age safety and premium features."

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “This achievement is not just a production milestone, but reflects the enduring love and confidence that generations of customers have shown towards brand WagonR. It is rare for a vehicle to receive such acceptance even after 25 years since its launch. The WagonR kept evolving with the introduction of new technology and features over time, while retaining its original DNA."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He said, "The WagonR has been highly appreciated for aspects like its iconic tall-boy design, spacious interiors and fuel efficiency, which aptly reflect our customers’ needs and expectations. We are deeply grateful for their continued support and remain committed to providing ‘Joy of Mobility’ for generations to come."

In Japan, the Suzuki Wagon R was first introduced in September 1993. Developed as a semi-bonnet style mini wagon, it gained immense popularity as a comfortable and easy-to-use car. It is manufactured across Japan, India, Hungary, and Indonesia. At present, Wagon R is sold in more than 75 countries and regions across the world, including Japan, India and Europe. In August 2025, the Suzuki WagonR crossed the accumulated sales of 1 crore units, the company said.

Built on the 5th generation HEARTECT platform, the latest edition of the Wagon R is equipped with 6 airbags as standard, along with a suite of advanced safety features, including an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Electronic Stability Program (ESP).