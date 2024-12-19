Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Anyone can say anything about the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, make fun of it, or criticize it, but one cannot deny the fact that it is among the best-selling cars in the country. Not just now, but ever since it was introduced in 1999 as the ‘Tall Boy’, Wagon R has been a favorite car for the common people. It has been the highest-selling car in India for the last three consecutive financial years - FY22, FY23, and FY24 - reflecting its popularity and timeless significance.

After receiving several updates and generation changes over its long successful journey, catering to the needs of the masses, the 2024 Wagon R continues to hold onto its core value of spaciousness and comfort. In the past 25 years, it has evolved in terms of design, features, and performance. Its second generation arrived in 2008 and the third generation model was launched in 2019, which later received an update in 2022.

Now, Maruti Suzuki is celebrating 25 remarkable years of the Wagon R in India, with over 32 lakh customers. Here are 5 reasons why Maruti Wagon R is so popular:

Affordable Price: Wagon R offers great value for money with budget-friendly pricing.

Spacious Interior: Its tall-boy design provides more headroom and comfortable seating for families.

Fuel Efficiency: The car is known for its excellent mileage, making it cost-effective for daily use.

Low Maintenance: Maruti's reliable service network and affordable parts keep maintenance costs low.

Features: Considering the price range in which Wagon R is available, it offers almost all the necessary features, like a touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and others.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The WagonR's 25-year legacy is a testament to the deep connection that we have established with over 32 lakh customers over the years."

"The fact that approximately 44% of our sales come from first-time buyers, and roughly one in every four customers chooses to repurchase the Wagon R", he added.

Currently, the Maruti Wagon R is priced between Rs 5.54 lakh and Rs 7.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with two petrol engine options – 1.0L and 1.2L – producing 66bhp/89Nm and 89bhp/113Nm, respectively. It also comes with a CNG powertrain that produces 57 PS and 82 Nm.