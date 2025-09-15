Advertisement
Maruti Swift And Dzire Now Cheaper By Rs 1.6 Lakh - Check Variant-Wise New Prices

India’s largest passenger vehicle maker, Maruti Suzuki, has confirmed that it will pass on the full benefit of the new GST rules to its customers.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 12:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Following the GST 2.0 reforms, several carmakers like Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, MG, Toyota, Honda, and Skoda announced price cuts on their petrol and diesel models. Now, India’s largest passenger vehicle maker, Maruti Suzuki, has also confirmed that it will pass on the full benefit of the new GST rules to its customers. As a result, some popular Maruti models are now cheaper. The Maruti Swift hatchback price has dropped by up to Rs 1.06 lakh. The Maruti Dzire sedan now costs up to Rs 87,000 less. This move makes these models even more attractive to budget-conscious buyers.

2025 Maruti Swift New Prices Post GST Cut

Swift LXI MT - Rs 5.94 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 55,000)

Swift VXI MT - Rs 6.67 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 63,000)

Swift VXI (O) MT - Rs 6.92 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 65,000)

Swift ZXI MT - Rs 7.59 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 71,000)

Swift ZXI+ MT - Rs 8.23 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 77,000)

Swift VXI AT - Rs 7.13 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 67,000)

Swift VXI (O) AT - Rs 7.38 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 69,000)

Swift ZXI AT - Rs 8.05 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 75,000)

Swift ZXI+ AT - Rs 8.69 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 81,000)

Swift VXI CNG - Rs 7.50 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 70,000)

Swift VXI (O) CNG - Rs 7.74 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 73,000)

Swift ZXI CNG - Rs 8.14 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 1.06 lakh)

2025 Maruti Dzire New Prices Post GST Cut

Dzire LXI MT - Rs 6.26 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 58,000)

Dzire VXI MT - Rs 7.11 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 67,000)

Dzire VXI AMT - Rs 8.18 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 76,000)

Dzire ZXI+ MT - Rs 8.86 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 83,000)

Dzire VXI AMT - Rs 7.63 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 71,000)

Dzire ZXI AMT - Rs 8.64 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 80,000)

Dzire ZXI+ AMT - Rs 9.32 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 87,000)

Dzire VXI CNG - Rs 8.04 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 75,000)

Dzire ZXI CNG - Rs 9.05 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 84,000)

Dzire Tour S ISS MT - Rs 6.24 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 58,000)

Dzire Tour CNG - Rs 7.11 lakh (GST Cut - Rs 66,000)

Notably, the Brezza and Fronx SUVs also get a price cut of up to Rs 48,000 and Rs 1.11 lakh, respectively.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

