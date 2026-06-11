Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which hatchback is better to buy in 2026? Price, features, mileage, boot space, and all compared

Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Two of India’s most popular hatchbacks – the Maruti Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, target the same car buyers in 2026. Both are priced around Rs 9 lakh at the top end, both run a 1.2-litre petrol engine, and both target first-time buyers and daily commuters. But they are very different cars in how they drive, how far they go on a litre of fuel, and what you actually get for your money. Here’s a detailed comparison of the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:

Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price and variants

The Grand i10 Nios starts at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Era variant, while the Swift starts slightly higher at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the LXi. The Grand i10 Nios tops out at Rs 7.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Asta AMT variant. The Swift’s range stretches further, its top ZXi Plus AMT DT variant is priced at Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Grand i10 Nios gives buyers a wider price band and more entry-level choices. However, the Swift brings a more premium top-spec variant that justifies its higher price ceiling.

Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Specs Head-to-Head

Specification Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Engine 1197cc, 3-cylinder 1197cc, 4-cylinder Max power 80.46 bhp, 5700 rpm 83 bhp, 6000 rpm Max torque 111.7 Nm, 4300 rpm 114 Nm, 4000 rpm Transmission 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT ARAI mileage (Petrol MT) 24.8–25.75 kmpl 18–20.7 kmpl Boot space 265 litres 260 litres Length 3860 mm 3815 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm Ground clearance 163 mm 165 mm Fuel tank 37 litres 37 litres Seating 5 5 Starting price (ex-showroom) Rs 5.79 lakh Rs 5.60 lakh

Also Read | Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Price, engine, boot space and features compared – Which SUV should you buy in 2026?

Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Mileage

This is where the two cars differ significantly. The Maruti Swift delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 24.8 to 25.75 kmpl on petrol. The Grand i10 Nios manages 18 kmpl on the manual petrol variant and drops to 16 kmpl on the automatic.

That is a meaningful gap. If you drive 1,200 km a month – a reasonable city commute, the Swift saves you roughly 20–25 litres of petrol every month compared to the Nios automatic. At current petrol prices of around Rs 101 per litre in major Indian cities, that works out to about Rs 1,900–Rs 2,500 in monthly savings. Over three years, that is a real difference in your pocket.

The Swift’s advantage here comes from its newer Z12E engine architecture, which Maruti engineered specifically for fuel efficiency without meaningfully reducing power. Real-world Swift mileage typically comes in at around 20–20.5 kmpl – still comfortably ahead of the Nios in day-to-day driving.

Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Features and practicality

The Grand i10 Nios punches above its price in comfort features in lower variants. It comes equipped with rear AC vents, single-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, push-button start, keyless entry, rear parking sensors, and glove box cooling. For a car starting at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom), that is a strong list.

The Swift counters with better driving dynamics, a slightly larger boot at 265 litres versus the Nios’s 260 litres, and on top variants, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six standard airbags, and cruise control.

Both cars seat five and share the same 37-litre fuel tank and 2450mm wheelbase, so neither has a significant edge in interior space or range.

Also Read | Five exciting SUVs launching in India soon: Expected prices, features and more

Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which one should you buy in 2026?

If fuel efficiency and long-term running costs matter most, and for most Indian buyers, they do, the Maruti Swift is the stronger choice. Its mileage advantage alone can offset a significant portion of its slightly higher purchase price over two to three years.

If you want more features at a lower entry price and drive shorter daily distances, the Grand i10 Nios is a sensible, comfortable, and well-equipped alternative that does not require you to stretch your budget at the start. Both cars carry good resale value and have wide service networks.