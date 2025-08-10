Maruti Unveils Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition - Features And More

Maruti Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition: Maruti Suzuki has rolled out the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition to celebrate 10 years of its NEXA retail network. This limited-edition model gets an exclusive matte black finish on the exterior and is available only in the Strong Hybrid Alpha+ variant. It carries forward the premium all-black interior of the standard Grand Vitara with perforated faux leather upholstery and champagne gold accents.

Commenting on the launch, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "As we celebrate a decade of NEXA, the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition reflects our ongoing commitment to inspire customers with specially curated innovations. This Limited Edition captures the essence of indulgence, offering an SUV that not only performs exceptionally but also aligns perfectly with the refined lifestyles of our discerning buyers."

He added, “Since its debut, the Grand Vitara has garnered an exceptional response, achieving the milestone of 300,000 sales in just 32 months, setting a new benchmark in the mid-size SUV segment in India. This success is driven by its versatile powertrain portfolio, offering customers the choice of Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select, and S-CNG powertrain options, catering to diverse customer needs. The exclusive new Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ is set to elevate its desirability further."

The Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition offers a host of premium features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 360 degree camera, Head-Up Display (HUD), wireless phone charging and Suzuki Connect remote access capabilities.

It also comes equipped with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Hill Hold Control, Reverse Parking Sensors, 3-point seat belts with reminders, and more.