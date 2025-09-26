Maruti Victoris Outscores Tata Curvv In Safety: Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results Compared

Maruti Victoris And Tata Curvv Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results Compared: The Maruti Victoris has entered the compact SUV segment with prices starting at Rs 10.50 lakh and going up to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, it goes up directly against the Tata Curvv (along with several other SUVs), priced between Rs 9.66 lakh and 18.85 lakh. Both models have secured a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. But does the Victoris prove to be safer than the Curvv? Let's check it out.

Maruti Victoris Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results

Adult Safety Rating- 5 stars

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score- 31.66 / 32 Points

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test Score- 15.66 / 16 Points

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test Score- 16 / 16 Points

Side pole impact Test (Pole)- OK

Child Safety Rating- 5 stars

Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score- 43 / 49 Points

Child safety dynamic Score- 24 / 24 Points

CRS Installation Score- 12 / 12 Points

Vehicle Assessment Score- 7 / 13 Points

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Victoris offered 'good' protection to all key body parts of the co-driver. Driver's head, neck, pelvis, thighs and feet safety was also rated as 'good'. However, the chest and tibias got ‘adequate’ protection.

In the side pole impact test and side movable deformable barrier tests, the SUV again provided 'good' protection to all parts of the occupants, including the head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis.

In the child occupant protection test, it scored full marks - 8/8 and 4/4 - in the frontal and side crash tests, respectively, with 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies. Its overall COP score is 43 out of 49 points.

Tata Curvv Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results

Adult Safety Rating- 5 stars

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score- 29.50 / 32 Points

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test Score- 14.65 / 16 Points

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test Score- 14.85 / 16 Points

Side pole impact Test (Pole)- OK

Child Safety Rating- 5 stars

Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score- 43.66 / 49 Points

Child safety dynamic Score- 22.66 / 24 Points

CRS Installation Score- 12 / 12 Points

Vehicle Assessment Score- 9 / 13 Points

The Tata Curvv also performed well, but with a few weak spots. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, protection for the co-driver was ‘good’ everywhere except the tibias, which got only ‘adequate’ safety. For the driver, most body received 'good' protection, but the safety for the left tibia was rated as 'marginal' and the right one as 'adequate'.

In the side pole impact test, the driver received 'good' safety for all parts. However, in the side movable deformable barrier test, the passenger’s chest safety was rated as ‘adequate’ only, while other areas were rated as 'good'.

In child safety tests, the Curvv scored slightly lower than the Victoris in frontal crashes - 7.07/8 and 7.89/8 for both 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies, respectively. However, it scored a full 4 out of 4 points in the side crash tests.