Maruti Victoris SUV: Top 5 Features That No Other Maruti Car Offers

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched its brand-new SUV, the Victoris on September 3, 2025, marking a major milestone in India’s SUV market. Positioned as a next-generation vehicle for young, tech-savvy buyers, the Victoris is a combination of futuristic design, advanced technology, strong safety features, and multiple powertrain options. What makes this SUV special is that it introduces a range of first-ever features by Maruti Suzuki, setting new benchmarks in the industry. As a 5-seater SUV, the Victoris competes with popular rivals in the market, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier.

Here are the five advanced features that Maruti Suzuki has launched for the first time with the Victoris:

1. Underbody Twin-Tank CNG System

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For the first time in India, Maruti Suzuki has introduced an underbody twin-tank CNG system in the VICTORIS. Traditionally, CNG tanks occupy boot space, which limits the luggage capacity. With this new design, the tanks are neatly placed under the body, freeing up storage space and maintaining safety as well. This innovation makes the Victoris the first SUV among its models to offer such a needed feature.

2. Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Maruti Suzuki has finally entered the advanced driver safety segment with the launch of Level 2 ADAS technology in the Victoris. This includes features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking support. By adding ADAS, the Victoris has become one of the safest SUVs, providing drivers more confidence.

3. 8-Speaker Infinity Sound System with Dolby Atmos

With the launch of Victoris, music lovers have another reason to be excited. For the first time, Maruti Suzuki has offered a premium 8-speaker Infinity sound system with Dolby Atmos. This feature promises a rich, 3D audio experience.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Exports Hit All-Time High, Reports Strong Car Sales In September 2025)

4. Powered Tailgate with Gesture Control

Convenience of passengers has been taken care of in Victoris. The gesture-controlled smart power tailgate feature allows users to open or close the tailgate without touching it, just by moving their foot or hand near the sensor. It is particularly useful when people carry bags or luggage, it’s the first time Maruti Suzuki has offered this advanced functionality in one of its SUVs.

5. 26.03 cm display, largest-ever on a Maruti

The Victoris is the first Maruti Suzuki SUV to feature a large 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) fully digital instrument cluster. With multiple display modes, it lets drivers to customise the screen, which also upgrades the dashboard look. This digital cluster not only improves the driving experience but also reflects the SUV’s focus on modern, connected technology for digital-native customers.

With the launch of Victoris, Maruti Suzuki is clearly aiming to redefine the SUV experience for India’s younger generation. The new Victoris also comes with multiple powertrain options including petrol, strong hybrid, ALLGRIP Select (4x4), and eco-friendly S-CNG, making it versatile for different driving needs.