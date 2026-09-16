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  • /Maruti Wagon R facelift spotted testing with underbody CNG tank - What's new

Maruti Wagon R facelift spotted testing with underbody CNG tank - What's new

The spotted test mule ran on CNG with an underbody-mounted tank, suggesting Maruti might bring the same setup to the Wagon R facelift's CNG versions. 

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 03:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Maruti Wagon R facelift spotted testing with underbody CNG tank - What's new
Image Credit: Maruti Wagon R facelift spotted testing with underbody CNG tank - What's new

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Maruti Wagon R facelift spotted testing with underbody CNG tank - What's new
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