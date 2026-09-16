A heavily camouflaged Wagon R test mule has been caught testing on Indian roads, and it looks like a facelift is on its way. What's interesting is that this update might bring more than just fresh styling; there are hints of mechanical changes too. If that turns out to be true, this would be the biggest update the third-gen Wagon R has seen since it launched back in 2019.
The spotted test mule ran on CNG with an underbody-mounted tank, suggesting Maruti might bring the same setup to the Wagon R facelift's CNG versions. This would free up boot space, something Maruti already did with the Brezza facelift's CNG variant using an underbody tank.
On the styling side, the prototype showed new detailing around the halogen headlamps, a reworked grille, a smoother bumper, and redesigned lower air inlets. At the back, the bumper gets a mild update too, switching to vertical reflectors instead of the current horizontal ones. Otherwise, don't expect drastic changes; even the taillight design looks like it's carrying over as is.
On the engine front, Maruti is likely to stick with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol and CNG options for the base and mid-spec trims. But the top-spec variants, which currently use the more powerful 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12N engine, could get swapped for the newer three-cylinder Z12E unit instead.
Maruti has already made this switch on the Swift, Dzire, and the recently updated Baleno, all in the name of better fuel efficiency. It's still unclear whether the Wagon R's flex-fuel Bioflex version, which also runs the K-Series engine, will see the same change.
As for pricing, expect the facelifted Wagon R to cost a bit more than the current model, which is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). It continues to rival the Maruti Celerio and Tata Tiago in the segment.
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