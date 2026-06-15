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  • /Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel launched at Rs 7.24 lakh; Costs Rs 86,000 more than standard model

Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel launched at Rs 7.24 lakh; Costs Rs 86,000 more than standard model

The existing Wagon R Tour H3, sold commercially, is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh for the petrol manual and Rs 5.89 lakh for the CNG manual. The Flex Fuel model is Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh more expensive.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 05:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel launched at Rs 7.24 lakh; Costs Rs 86,000 more than standard model
Image Credit: Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel launched at Rs 7.24 lakh; Costs Rs 86,000 more than standard model

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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