/Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel launched at Rs 7.24 lakh; Costs Rs 86,000 more than standard model

New Delhi: Maruti has officially launched the Wagon R Flex Fuel at Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom), making it India's most affordable flex-fuel car for now. Revealed in production-spec form at the start of June 2026, the Flex Fuel model is based on the top-spec ZXi+ 1.2P MT variant of the standard Wagon R and costs Rs 86,000 more than that variant. There's a catch though: for now, Maruti is selling the Flex Fuel only to the commercial sector.
How does it compare to the commercial Wagon R
The existing Wagon R Tour H3, sold commercially, is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh for the petrol manual and Rs 5.89 lakh for the CNG manual. The Flex Fuel model is Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh more expensive. However, the Flex Fuel variant uses a larger 1.2-litre engine compared to the Tour H3's smaller 1.0-litre 69 hp unit, which justifies part of that price gap.
Engine and flex-fuel modifications
The Wagon R Flex Fuel runs on a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated K12N engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. To handle up to 85 percent ethanol blends, Maruti has made several hardware changes: upgraded fuel injectors, a higher-capacity fuel pump, new fuel lines, a recalibrated ECU, and an ethanol sensor.
Maruti hasn't shared official fuel efficiency figures for the Flex Fuel version yet. For reference, the standard Wagon R ZXi+ with the same engine produces 91 hp and 114 Nm, returning a claimed 23.56 kmpl with the manual gearbox.
What about real-world mileage on E85?
This is the important question. In a recent E20 vs E85 mileage test conducted by Autocar India with the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 FFV, E85 fuel returned 24.40 percent lower fuel efficiency than E20. A similar drop is likely on the Wagon R Flex Fuel, though exact figures will vary since it's a car, not a motorcycle.
Here's the current pricing reality: E85 is only 19.58 percent cheaper than E20 per litre. If fuel efficiency drops by more than the fuel price saving, running on E85 actually costs more per kilometre than E20. Until E85 is priced low enough to offset the efficiency loss, the math doesn't clearly favour the Flex Fuel for running cost savings.
Design and features
There are no significant exterior or interior changes compared to the standard Wagon R. The Flex Fuel version gets Flex Fuel decals on the sides and a Bioflex badge on the tailgate. Inside, the dual-tone black and beige cabin, fabric seats, and three-spoke steering wheel with media controls all carry over unchanged.
Features include a 7-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six airbags, electronic stability control, manual AC with rear vents, four speakers, front fog lamps, and rear parking sensors.
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