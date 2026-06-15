/Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel launched at Rs 7.24 lakh; Costs Rs 86,000 more than standard model

New Delhi: Maruti has officially launched the Wagon R Flex Fuel at Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom), making it India's most affordable flex-fuel car for now. Revealed in production-spec form at the start of June 2026, the Flex Fuel model is based on the top-spec ZXi+ 1.2P MT variant of the standard Wagon R and costs Rs 86,000 more than that variant. There's a catch though: for now, Maruti is selling the Flex Fuel only to the commercial sector.