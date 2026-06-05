Maruti WagonR flex fuel: How does the technology actually work? Simply explained

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the flex-fuel version of the Wagon R, and it's a big deal for India. The Wagon R Flex Fuel is designed to handle blends ranging from E20 to E100. But a lot of people have one simple question: what exactly is flex fuel, and how does the car handle it? Let's break it down clearly.

What is flex fuel?

Flex fuel is a blend of regular petrol and a biofuel, like ethanol. Any vehicle that runs on flex fuel is called a flex-fuel vehicle, or FFV. The working of FFV is similar to that of petrol vehicles, with a few hardware upgrades. What makes them special is that the same engine can run on 100% petrol, 100% ethanol, or any mix of the two in the same fuel tank.

What is E20, E85 or E100 in flex-fuel?

It is the ratio of blends. E20 stands for 20 percent ethanol and 80 percent petrol, E85 means 85 percent ethanol and 15 percent petrol, while E100 is 100 percent ethanol or 93-95 percent ethanol mixed with 5-7 percent of petrol/other solvents to help during cold-starts, especially at low temperatures.

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Changes required inside the engine and fuel system

A regular petrol engine cannot simply run on high ethanol blends. Ethanol is more corrosive than petrol and also requires more fuel to produce the same amount of power as it has lower energy per volume. So several hardware changes are needed to make the engine flex-fuel compatible.

Let's start with the fuel injectors and the fuel pump. Both have to be upgraded to handle higher fuel flow and pressure. Then, since ethanol is more corrosive in nature, the fuel lines and internal components should be made corrosion-resistant.

Engine components such as cylinder heads, valves, and piston rings need to be hardened to handle the different burning characteristics of ethanol. The ethanol burns differently from petrol.

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Since ethanol struggles to ignite in low temperatures, the heated fuel lines are also required to ensure optimal temperature and smooth cold starts.

Ethanol sensor and ECU

Two key components manage everything automatically. First, an ethanol sensor in the fuel tank constantly reads the exact percentage of ethanol in the fuel mix. It sends that data to the Engine Control Unit (ECU). The ECU then adjusts the fuel injection and spark timing accordingly to ensure optimal combustion.