Maruti's Creta Rival SUV: Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch a brand-new midsize SUV on September 3, which will compete with SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, and others. Internally codenamed Y17, this SUV will be sold through Maruti’s Arena showrooms and will sit below Grand Vitara in its portfolio.

According to the media reports, this new SUV will offer three powertrain options. It will share its powertrains with the Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. It will be powered by a 103hp 1.5L petrol engine, mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Reports further suggest that while a front-wheel drive will be standard, the SUV will also have an optional all-wheel drive setup. There will also be an 88hp CNG version, and a 116hp petrol-hybrid option for those looking for better fuel efficiency.

The difference between this new SUV and the Grand Vitara will be in line with that between Ertiga and XL6. While the Grand Vitara and XL6 are being sold through the premium Nexa outlets, this upcoming SUV will be sold via mass-market Arena dealerships, just like the Ertiga.

Maruti is aiming this SUV at a broader audience. With over 3,000 Arena outlets, this SUV will reach far more customers than the Grand Vitara, which is available through around 600 Nexa showrooms. Hyundai’s Creta, by comparison, is sold via about 1,400 dealerships across India.

This will be the most premium model in the Arena range, giving dealers a high-end product after a long gap since the Ertiga and Brezza were launched. Since it will be sold through Arena, this SUV is likely to offer a better value-for-money proposition than its rivals with an affordable price tag. It will be almost as big as the Grand Vitara.

According to the reports, it could be the first Maruti model in India to feature a Level-2 ADAS suite. Furthermore, it might get features like a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, Dolby Atmos tech and more.