Maruti's first electric SUV e-Vitara launched at Rs 10.99 lakh - But here's the catch

Maruti e Vitara price details: Maruti Suzuki has finally launched its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, in India at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with Baas (battery as a service). It means that the aforementioned price does not include the cost of the battery. Customers will have to pay an additional Rs 3.99 per km driven, since the battery will be made available on a rental basis. BaaS is a dual-loan finance product that eliminates the upfront battery cost and makes ownership more affordable. Bookings are open for a sum of Rs 21,000. Deliveries have also commenced. Notably, the carmaker has not revealed the full price list of the car.

Official statement

Launching the e VITARA, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki’s EV strategy has been developed to ensure that the e VITARA becomes the primary EV choice for customers. The e Vitara offers a commendable driving range of over 543 km, supported by ‘e for me’ charging ecosystem that mirrors the reliability our customers have trusted for decades."

He said, "With over 1,500 EV-ready service centres, specially trained NEXA EV relationship managers and dedicated charging managers, the e Vitara offers complete peace-of-mind. We are also introducing attractive flexible ownership plans with BaaS, alongside exclusive benefits for early adopters that make the e Vitara an irresistible proposition."

Battery and motor

The e Vitara is available with 61kWh and 49kWh battery pack options, backed by an 8-year or 1,60,000 km warranty (whichever is earlier). The smaller 49kWh pack with a front-mounted motor producing 144hp delivers a claimed range of 440km (ARAI-rated), while the bigger 61kWh pack variant with a 174hp motor provides 543km of claimed range.

Complimentary 7.4 kW AC charger

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara comes with a complimentary 7.4 kW AC Wall Box Charger, ensuring effortless charging at home. The SUV also supports DC fast charging of up to 70kW.